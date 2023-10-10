- Advertisement -

Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, a well-known transgender person from Nigeria, claims to be the hottest transsexual on the planet.

The influencer, who is well-known for looking like a woman, stated on his Instagram page that he doesn’t regret his choice to transition into a woman.

He added that people may become anything they desire as long as they have the money by mentioning the role that money played in helping him attain his physical ambitions.

The crossdresser, 31, posted a collage of his previous and present photos along with the statement which reads;

“Meet d sexiest trans on earth ?

OKUNEYE idris believe MONEY?answer all demand. With money you can be whoever you want be one earth. Idris was born a man 1992 august 31st. Immediately i got into dis earth and also mature enough to differentiate btw my right and left !!! I told myself i want to be a WOMAN. There’s nothing bad to be a man truth be told. But i see myself doing better in life as a woman. Women are so caring, soft hearted, beautiful and hardworking.. I saw all dis characteristics in me growing up especially growing up with an amazing mother. I’m not regretting taking dis BOLD step. Instead I’m glad i took d bold step to become who i want to be and not ready and will never apologize to anyone. Yes people will say alot of trash do i care ? No !!! I don’t care…everyone is entitled to there opinions but when it comes to my life ur opinions are completely TRASH!!!

Ever since i started transitioning into a woman i gave myself dis name BOBRISKY… yes BOBRISKY because i took alot of risk to be a woman today. Risk going under several knife ? and still living. I’m a successful woman today with so much fame, houses, cars etc… lastly don’t be scared of who you want to be. Just do you everyone will be alright”

See the screenshot below: