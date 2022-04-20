type here...
GhPage
Viral video of mother aiding daughter to steal tourist's handbag

By Albert

By Albert
Viral video of mother aiding daughter to steal tourist's handbag
A video has gone viral that gives an account of a young girl being helped by her mother to steal a tourist handbag.

The act was secretly filmed and shared on social media moments after the woman had bolted away with the bag right after it was stolen.

According to the video, the young girl went on her knees as if to pick up something from the ground.

Her mother also pretended to be on the phone.

Cleverly, the little girl drew the bag closer to herself with the tip of her finger, ensuring that the tourist had no wind of her act.

She succeeded in pulling the bag and its content close to herself picked it up and immediately, her mother ended the call and they left.

The woman has been voted “Mother Of The Year” based on her cunningness in continuously abetting her daughter to steal a handbag.

