type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMother drags son to court for stealing family properties
News

Mother drags son to court for stealing family properties

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Young man to face off in court with mum over late dad's property
Court
- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old Nigerian man has been charged with stealing certain domestic and home items from his parent’s home.

Three counts of criminal intimidation, causing a disturbance of the peace, and stealing were brought against Tum Joseph on Tuesday after he was dragged to court by his mother.

The defendant’s mother, Bridget, lodged the complaint that she was taking care of her hospitalized husband when she learned that her son had taken certain belongings out of the house.

One mattress, two canisters of herbicide chemicals, ten yards of wrapping paper, and some of her husband’s clothing were among the things she identified as having been taken.

However, Joseph entered a not-guilty plea to the accusations.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Justice Gwani, who delivered the verdict, gave the defendant bail in the amount of N20,000 and a surety in the same amount, who had to be his uncle.

The case has been adjourned until September.

Source:GHPage

TODAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sat
78 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways