Mother drags son to court for stealing family properties

A 30-year-old Nigerian man has been charged with stealing certain domestic and home items from his parent’s home.

Three counts of criminal intimidation, causing a disturbance of the peace, and stealing were brought against Tum Joseph on Tuesday after he was dragged to court by his mother.

The defendant’s mother, Bridget, lodged the complaint that she was taking care of her hospitalized husband when she learned that her son had taken certain belongings out of the house.

One mattress, two canisters of herbicide chemicals, ten yards of wrapping paper, and some of her husband’s clothing were among the things she identified as having been taken.

However, Joseph entered a not-guilty plea to the accusations.

Justice Gwani, who delivered the verdict, gave the defendant bail in the amount of N20,000 and a surety in the same amount, who had to be his uncle.

The case has been adjourned until September.