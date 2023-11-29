Mother of Kuami Eugene’s housemaid speaks; Alleges that her daughter came home with a mysterious illness

- Advertisement -

The mother of Kuami Eugene’s former housemaid, Mary has revealed how her daughter was treated while under the care of her former employer.

In an interview, Mary’s mother, claimed that her daughter came home with sickness.

As alleged by the troubled mother, her daughter has developed a sudden sickness that makes her collapse most of the time.

Looking visibly sad, the middle-aged woman said not once did it occur that her daughter collapsed under her care because she was weak and had no food to eat.

According to her, her daughter, Mary did not have that problem before she went to stay with Kuami Eugene.

But she returned with sickness and collapsed and went into coma.

She noted that she would hold Kuami Eugene responsible if anything happened to her daughter.

Some social media users have shared diverse opinion about Kuami Eugene’s former housemaid rants. Below are some comments;

user-nk2wt8kmo added; “This world it’s hard to help people because of false accusations”.

@ladybee4102 stated; “These are some of the reasons why some people find it very hard to help others especially the poor”.

@otismadaline commented; “There is someone behind this cos how did they know that she is not staying with kuami anymore hopefully she get better but she should stop the interview and seek medical help”.

mercyappianimaa5573 wrote; “At this point am very afraid for kuami eugene, let’s remember kuami in prayers cos if something happens to Mary her family will blame him, Did kuami drink her blood ? eeei if she is anemic jux take her to the hospital eerh, all this was happening and she didn’t quit the job till now , ungrateful people”.

augustinaboakye795 had this say; “Like mother like daughter keep destroying your daughter future. Keep talking too much no one will employ your daughter in Ghana again remember you don’t know what the future hold for her”.

doreeneffina-williams8840 also stated; “Eugene and his team should not communicate or contact the girl again, irrespective of what she says. There’s no point. She will just make trouble. People get hired and fired all the time. I think the girl is anemic. It is no news. Even those of us capable of eating well do experience anemia and have to take iron supplements. Stop twisting things for Kuami”.

steezedesignstudio561 wrote; “This is probably why you should not let house helps live with you …. they can always come and go”.