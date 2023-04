- Advertisement -

A proud mother has done a gesture that everybody is talking about on social media.

The mother laid all her expensive clothes on the ground for her son to walk on to celebrate his new feat.

Apparently, her son has bagged an enviable PhD from a prestigious university.

The mother, from a lower-class family through sweat and pain did her best to see her son through University as an Undergraduate to now a PhD holder.

