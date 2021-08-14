‘Evil’ mother and lover jailed after killing 3yr old daughter for interrupting their sex with her cry

- Advertisement -

A 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 22, have been jailed after she angrily beat her three-year-old daughter to death after she interrupted them while having sex.

Nicola Priest was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter last week after little Kaylee-Jayde was tragically found dead with chest and abdominal injuries at the flat where they lived in Birmingham on August 9 last year.

While her lover Callum Redfern was also jailed for 14 years for manslaughter and was handed a concurrent sentence of three years for a child cruelty charge.

Experts said Kaylee-Jayde’s wounds looked like those of a child hit by a car at 40mph, or from falling three floors on to a concrete floor.

Sentencing Priest and Redfern last week, Mr Justice Foxton QC said: ‘On the evening of August 8 you Redfern went to Priest’s flat. The two of you went to have sex. Kaylee wanted to stay up and play. There is no direct evidence of what happened next,” Daily Mail reports.

‘Kaylee was sick more than once during the night as a result of the severe beating. You lost your tempers and it is clear you were joint participants in that assault. You both knew you had seriously injured Kaylee.

‘You, Priest did nothing to seek medical help. A prompt call could have saved Kaylee’s life. You both lied repeatedly during interviews.

Justice Foxton QC continued: ‘From the severity of the injuries caused by the assault it is clear there was an intention to cause serious harm. The injuries were caused by a ferocious assault.

‘You and Redfern were equally responsible. You had ample opportunity to raise any concerns. Kaylee was very vulnerable and you were in a position of trust. You did nothing to summon help.’

After the sentencing, Redfern’s father Andrew branded Priest an ‘evil mother’ and said ‘she doesn’t deserve kids’. He said his son was misled by Priest and ‘got caught up in it’, describing him as a ‘kid’ incapable of manipulating his ex-girlfriend.

He also claimed Priest would refuse to change Kaylee’s nappy, telling her daughter ‘you can just stay in it’ while smoking outside the house.

The final moments leading up to the death of Kaylee-Jayde Priest were revealed in chilling CCTV footage.