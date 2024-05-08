type here...
Mother of 3 weeps as husband flees after secretly emptying her account and selling her car

By Armani Brooklyn
A mother of three children has taken to the internet to cry follwing her husband’s disappearance.

According to the woman, her husband emptied her account, sold her car secretly and ran away.

In a video, she broke down in tears as she narrated her heartbreaking ordeal with her husband.

In her own words:

“I came into Lagos so I can be free from the shame that my husband threw me into. A lot of people will not believe it when they see it because I have been managing my problems.

My husband sold our house, even told me that I should use my car as collateral to take loan for him.

At the end of the day, he went to sell this car behind my back. One day I woke up and he has moved all the money in my account. Almost N9 million.”

Source:GHpage

