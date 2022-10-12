- Advertisement -

Mother of three killed by angry husband after she called him out for beating her.

Less than a week after she accused her husband of beating her, the 30-year-old woman was sadly killed by him.

He was shown on a video hitting the mother of three mercilessly in Buffalo, New York.

In February of this year, Keaira Hudson wed Adam Bennefield, 45, and declared it to be the happiest day of her life on Facebook.

Additionally, she referred to Adam as her “forever buddy partner” and claimed that he cherishes her “with every breath he has.”

Sadly, the relationship deteriorated as her spouse became quite abusive, and on September 29, Keaira posted a video of him abusing her on Facebook.

Adam reportedly had a nasty temper before they got married, but he always apologized and pledged to stop hitting her.

“Keaira’s family opposed her getting married to him. They tried to get in touch with Keaira since they were so worried about her, but she claimed to be okay, the buddy posted on Facebook.

On September 28, Adam severely beat Keaira in their house, brandished a knife, confiscated her phone, and forbade her from leaving.

He photographed her in her battered state as she collapsed to the ground following the fighting.

“This is what this man does to me yet I’m always treated like I’m the abuser,” Keaira captioned the video she posted on September 29.

She and her children fled the house after that happened. Adam, however, resisted her presence and vowed to kill her. After his arrest, a restraining order was issued against him.

On Tuesday, October 4th, he was let out of jail, and Keaira, who was hiding in her mother’s home, wore a bulletproof vest constantly out of fear that Adam would kill her.

Keaira reportedly told her mother, “Mom, you don’t understand, he’s going to k!ll me,” in response to her mother’s question about why she consistently wears a bullet-proof vest.

Prosecutors asked for a temporary order of protection while Adam was free to compel him to remain away from Keaira.

Sadly, Keaira was on her way to put her kids off at daycare on Wednesday morning, October 5, when Adam slammed into her vehicle as she was approaching the daycare.

Then, in front of her children, he leaped out of his car and repeatedly shit Keaira in the head. At the scene, she d!ed.