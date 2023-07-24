Mother of two stabbed to death by her house-help

- Advertisement -

A 30-year-old county chief officer, Rahab Karisa, has allegedly been stabbed to death by her house help in Mnarani, Kilifi county in Kenya.

Karisa, who until her demise was the chief officer for Fisheries and Blue Economy, was found dead in her room on Thursday morning, July 20, 2023, after reportedly quarrelling with the house help.

An autopsy conducted on Friday, July 21, at the Kilifi county hospital, indicated that Karisa sustained a deep cut that pierced through the artery and partially the lungs.

Her husband, Maxwell Mmera, further detailed that it was a 13 cm deep cut below the scapula with a v-cut straight into the artery and part of the lungs. She bled to death.

The widower added that his wife was set to turn 31 on Saturday, July 22.

Kilifi County police boss, Fatuma Hadi, who confirmed the incident said investigations are underway.

Hadi said the house help disappeared after the incident.

“We found the body in the bedroom and it had stab wounds. We are currently hunting for the house help who has since vanished,” she said.

The police boss said they have crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Karisa returned to the country on Wednesday, July 19, from a trip to Italy.

According to a private guard, the house help fled by jumping over the perimeter wall when security officers from a private firm arrived for morning duties.

The house help was fleeing with the deceased’s child.

Hadi dismissed reports that the suspect committed suicide.

She said the body of a woman found dangling in a tree in Takauku is not that of the house help.

Hadi said the body found hanging has been identified.