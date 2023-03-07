The mother of Imoro Sherrif, a 22-year-old soldier slain by unknown assailants in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, is distraught with grief.

The young and promising personnel with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band from Sunyani in the Bono Region was found dead Saturday morning in Taifa, a neighbourhood in Ashaiman.

According to reports, the deceased had sought permission to go home because he was feeling unwell but unfortunately, it was his remains that got to his family.

Heartbreaking photos and videos of Sherrif’s body lying in a pool of blood following the attack by unknown thugs have triggered mixed reactions on social media.

At about 4 am on Tuesday, personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed Ashaiman and subjected residents who were sleeping in their homes to various forms of abuse over the alleged murder of their colleague.

Videos trending on social media capture the angry soldiers armed with ammunition, tanks and a helicopter as they descended on the town to fish out the assailants.

The footages tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

Parts of Ashaiman were forced into a curfew as residents were prevented from going out while some were scared to step out due to the brutalities meted out to anyone they see.

Some eyewitnesses who recounted their experiences described the scenes as scary.