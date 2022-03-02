type here...
Mourinho drops Ghana's Afena-Gyan from Roma's first team for visiting nightclub

By Albert
José Mourinho has demoted Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team after learning that the 19-year-old had gone clubbing on Saturday.

On November 21, the Ghanaian international made his senior debut under Mourinho, scoring two goals in his third Serie A outing.

He has already appeared in 12 games in Italy’s top flight, but according to the daily Il Messaggero, he will not play again for a few weeks. After learning that the striker had gone clubbing on Saturday, Mourinho has decided to lower him to the Primavera team.

Due to a minor injury, Afena-Gyan missed Sunday’s encounter against Spezia and returned to Trigoria late at night with two of his Primavera teammates, Benjamin Tahirovic and Jan Oliveras, where he lives in the club’s boarding school.

Mourinho was dissatisfied with Afena-performance, Gyan’s and he has been working with the Primavera team since yesterday.

When the Italian internationals went partying less than two weeks ago, Roma had warned their players to avoid going out in crowded locations, but Nicol Zaniolo and Stephan El Shaarawy did not.

