type here...
GhPageEntertainmentA movie based on the life of Bishop Agyin Asare premieres on...
Entertainment

A movie based on the life of Bishop Agyin Asare premieres on 4th March

By Qwame Benedict
A movie based on the life of Bishop Agyin Asare premieres on 4th March
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
- Advertisement -

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, the founder and head of Perez Chapel International, will be the subject of a yet-to-be-released movie.

The movie was shot and directed by award-winning filmmaker Pascal Amanfo, with actor turned pastor Timothy Bentum playing the lead role in the movie.

The title of the movie ‘I Heard From Heaven,’ according to what we’ve learned, will relate the astounding account of how the renowned preacher began his journey with the Lord and how it has been fruitful in the over two decades he has been shepherding his flock.

It will premiere on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, with a red carpet event at 6 p.m.

See the flyer for the movie below:

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 25, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.6 ° F
    79.6 °
    79.6 °
    84 %
    2.4mph
    4 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News