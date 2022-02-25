- Advertisement -

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, the founder and head of Perez Chapel International, will be the subject of a yet-to-be-released movie.

The movie was shot and directed by award-winning filmmaker Pascal Amanfo, with actor turned pastor Timothy Bentum playing the lead role in the movie.

The title of the movie ‘I Heard From Heaven,’ according to what we’ve learned, will relate the astounding account of how the renowned preacher began his journey with the Lord and how it has been fruitful in the over two decades he has been shepherding his flock.

It will premiere on March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu, with a red carpet event at 6 p.m.

See the flyer for the movie below: