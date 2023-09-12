Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has been trending on social media after the release of her leaked bedroom tape surfaced on social media.

The leaked tape now qualifies to be a movie series as more videos continue to surface on social media with each passing hour.

The actress released a statement stating that the video was indeed her and it wasn’t recorded for the public.

She also in the statement disclosed that the man in the video is her ex-boyfriend and not a random man as claimed by some people adding that at the time of recording the video the two of them were in a relationship.

In a new update from the camp of controversial Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo, the man in the video identified as Saheed Olasunkanmi, and he lives abroad.

According to her, she had an interview with Saheed who told her that he was never the boyfriend of the actress as she claimed in her statement.

In a post on her social media page, Kemi noted that the conversation ended by Saheed saying he was paid by the actress to have sex with her and record it which he did.

Her post reads: “BREAKING Mr Saheed Olasunkanmi says she was NEVER Moyo Lawal’s boyfriend let alone fiance the same way Tiwa lied that Abolo was someone she used to date. Saheed says Moyo paid her as a gigolo to have sex and make a tape. He also says he has two other Nollywomen who paid him for video sex. The names are shocking. This one will rock AGN and TAMPAN? Doesn’t look like Moyo has a case now. Stop filming sex tapes ??”

