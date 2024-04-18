Mr. Drew sued for refusing to perform at an event after taking money

- Advertisement -

JamRok Bar and Event Centre has dragged Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew to court for his refusal to perform at an event.

JamRok Bar and Event Centre claims they came to a consensus with Mr Drew on performing at a show dubbed “Easter Dance Party With Mr Drew” which was scheduled to take place on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Asuogyaman.

According to them, they paid 50 per cent of the money Mr. Drew requested, which was 15k cedis, however, the artiste refused to perform at the show even though he did an endorsement video for the show.

In a writ of summons issued by the District Magistrate Court – Senchi on April 15, 2024, JamRok Bar and Event Centre is demanding a refund from Mr Drew and his team.

They are also demanding a recovery of Special damages amounting to GH?36,511.00 being direct costs incurred by the plaintiff In connection with the event; and general damages of GH?200,000.00 against the defendants, for the severe damage caused to the plaintiff’s brand as a result of the cancellation of the event.