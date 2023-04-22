type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMr Eazi sells his Vydia company for $1bn
News

Mr Eazi sells his Vydia company for $1bn

By Mr. Tabernacle
Mr Eazi
- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer and business mogul, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi has sold Vydia, the portfolio company of his venture capital fund, Zagadat Capital, for $1 billion.

The digital audio and video distribution infrastructure company was acquired by American firm, gamma.

Gamma is a music and technology firm owned by former Apple Music Executive, Larry Jackson.

Speaking on the acquisition, Jackson said Vydia epitomises the vision of gamma as an ideas company.

The deal is the biggest in the history of Afrobeats.

Mr Eazi is also the owner of music distribution platform emPawa.

The platform has previously worked with artists like Mr Eazi, Fave, Joeboy, Darkavibes, and Bella Alubo.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, April 22, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.4 ° F
    85.4 °
    85.4 °
    69 %
    3.5mph
    87 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News