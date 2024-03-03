type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMr. Ibu's adopted daughter accused of changing his TikTok to hers after...
Entertainment

Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter accused of changing his TikTok to hers after his death

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The adopted daughter of the late veteran Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu, Jasmine Okafor is facing criticism from netizens following allegations of changing the actor’s 1.1M followers TikTok account to her name.

Ghpage.com reported about the actor’s demise some hours ago following reports of suffering a cardiac arrest due to elevated blood pressure since his surgery.

In a recent Instagram post by the controversial Nigerian blogger, Tosin Silverdam, she accused Jasmine of personalizing the late actor’s TikTok account.

Tosin quizzed on the reason for the swift action while suspecting the adopted daughter of the actor of being aware of Mr Ibu’s death before the incident.

He further compared Jasmine Okafor’s personal Tiktok account which has over 1M followers, quizzing her reasons for claiming the actor’s only page and deleting all his videos.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

It is worth noting that Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter opened the account for the actor some years ago and managed it on his behalf.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Sunday, March 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
68 %
2.9mph
100 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more