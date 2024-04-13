Mr. Ibu will be buried like a hero- family says as they announce the date for his burial

- Advertisement -

The family of Nollywood superstar, Mr. Ibu, privately known as John Okafor has announced the date for his final burial.

The date was announced in a statement signed by the elder brother of the deceased, Elder Sunday Okafor.

According to them, on June 27, a Christian Wake will be held at his compound in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West while the funeral service will take place on June 28.

The 5-day burial ceremony will be wrapped up on Sunday, 30th June, with a Church Thanksgiving for family members, friends, and well-wishers.

“The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honor the loving memory of our hero and legend John Ikechukwu Okafor who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter, and liveliness. We would appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay to rest our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and in-law on the 28th of June 2024″, part of the statement said.

They implored fans and loved ones to assist them in burying their beloved, saying “Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon”.