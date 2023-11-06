type here...
Mr Ibu’s leg amputated to save his life – Family reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
A new statement from the family of actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, disclosed that one of his legs has been amputated to keep him alive.

News surfaced in October that the veteran actor was ill and required financial assistance to aid in his treatment.

In the statement shared on the actor’s Instagram page Monday, it was revealed the actor had undergone seven successful surgeries, including the amputation of one leg, in a bid to keep him alive.

The statement read, “Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.


“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.


“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable.”

