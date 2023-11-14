type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“Mr Ibu’s wife wanted to use the donations to buy iPhone 15...
Entertainment

“Mr Ibu’s wife wanted to use the donations to buy iPhone 15 and do butt surgery” – Verydarkman reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Budding internet sensation, Verydarkman, has revealed how Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, wanted to spend the donations meant for treatment.

The controversial social media commentator chastized Mr Ibu’s wife for complaining about being barred from receiving donations for her husband’s treatment.

Mr. Ibu’s health became severe which made the family turned to social media to upload a video seeking for financial assistance and Verdarkman did same in which he spoke at length about Stella’s insensitivity to her husband’s situation.

He revealed that when the money reached N40 million, Stella Maris requested that some money be given to her in order for her to purchase the latest iPhone 15.

Also, he claimed that Stella has been asking for money for her upkeep, claiming that she is a young lady who should take care of her body, and other stuff.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Verydarkman also stated that when N1M was later given for her and her children’s upkeep, she used a large portion to buy a butt pad, which she often wore to the hospital.

Verydarkman disclosed more demands for Stella, including a car and money for butt surgery while her spouse is in critical condition and struggling for his life.

He stated that Stella’s lifestyle and actions are the main reasons she has been refused access to cash provided by others.

TODAY

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways