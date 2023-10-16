Mr Logic reacts to hefty trolls on social media following leaked viral video of him

- Advertisement -

Following the recent chaos that unfolded at United Television (UTV) during the intrusion by thugs, renowned Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has finally addressed the widespread mockery he endured after the release of CCTV footage showing him desperately searching for safety during the attack.

The incident occurred during a live broadcast of the United Showbiz program and involved Mr. Logic, along with other panellists, frantically seeking refuge from menacing thugs who had stormed the UTV studios.

The viral CCTV footage captures Mr. Logic darting into the control room, nervously exploring his surroundings in search of a secure hiding spot. His search ultimately led him under a table in the control room, a moment that has since become a subject of ridicule and amusement on social media.

The CCTV footage, initially released by UTV and widely circulated online, highlights Mr. Logic’s attempt to secure himself during the chaotic situation.

During the United Showbiz program, the hostess MzGee and fellow panellists Bullgod and Kwame A Plus couldn’t contain their laughter at Mr. Logic’s actions.

The chaos unfolded when a group of agitated individuals, reportedly affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed the UTV studios, disrupting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.

The intruders had expressed their intent to confront Kwame A Plus, a regular panel member, regarding an alleged incident involving torn papers from the NPP party.

In the face of online mockery, Mr. Logic has responded with his characteristic nonchalance, expressing his indifference to public opinion.

Responding to the trolls, Mr. Logic took to his social media platform with a cryptic message: “???????????????????? IF u want to die a HERO na your own wahala’. 1 Life to LIVE, Live it wisely’. I have nothing to prove in a multitude fight..NEVER ??.”