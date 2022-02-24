type here...
By Kweku Derrick
Mr Tabernacle
Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and event host, Oheneba Tabernacle, popularly touted as Mr Tabernacle, has been nominated for the 2021/22 edition of the Creatives Innovation Award Africa.

The Kumasi-based astute showbiz writer and pundit bagged nominations in the Blogger of the Year and MC of the Year categories in the most prestigious awards scheme.

The event which is scheduled for March 2022 will see Mr Tabernacle, who possesses a magnificent mastery of the microphone, compete with other personalities shortlisted for the keenly contested laurels.

These nominations make it the first time Mr Tabernacle has received recognition from the Creatives Innovation Award Africa since the maiden edition.

To vote for Mr Tabernacle to win in the MC of the Year category, simply dial *447*714#, select vote, enter nominee code (YT167) to vote.

And to support him win in the Blogger of the Year category 447*714#, select vote, enter nominee code (YT257) to vote.

Mr. Tabernacle one of Ghana’s finest MCs. He is a trusted brand for all your events. For weddings, parties, social gatherings and other events.

Connect with Mr. Tabernacle on +233248863695
E-mail: otabernacle1@gmail.com
Facebook: @Mr Tabernacle De Maestro
Instagram: @mr_tabernacle

