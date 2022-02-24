- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian blogger and event host, Oheneba Tabernacle, popularly touted as Mr Tabernacle, has been nominated for the 2021/22 edition of the Creatives Innovation Award Africa.

The Kumasi-based astute showbiz writer and pundit bagged nominations in the Blogger of the Year and MC of the Year categories in the most prestigious awards scheme.

The event which is scheduled for March 2022 will see Mr Tabernacle, who possesses a magnificent mastery of the microphone, compete with other personalities shortlisted for the keenly contested laurels.

These nominations make it the first time Mr Tabernacle has received recognition from the Creatives Innovation Award Africa since the maiden edition.

