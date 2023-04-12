type here...
GhPageNewsMTN GHANA finally addresses the suspension of the MTN DATA ZONE BUNDLE
MTN GHANA finally addresses the suspension of the MTN DATA ZONE BUNDLE

By Mr. Tabernacle
MTN GHANA has issued a release on the suspension of the popular and widely patronized MTN DATA ZONE BUNDLE.

MTN DTA ZONE BUNDLE is an innovation by MTN GHANA that gives customers a 1-day validity bundle at discounted rates at the point of purchase through a subscription code 135.

Over the last few weeks, the MTN DATA ZONE BUNDLE service has been inactive and users of MTN have expressed worry over the inactiveness of the service.

The Data Zone Bundle, without a doubt, has been the number-one source of cheap and reliable data sources through which Users of the Network use in surfing the internet.

Addressing the issue, MTN GHANA stated that the suspension of the Data Zone Service is due to a review of the bundle offer in line with the Significant Market Power (SMP) directives applied to MTN GHANA in June 2020 not to be the lowest priced on any offer in the industry.

However, in the communique, MTN GHANA disclosed that they are currently engaging and collaborating with the Regulator as they seek alignment on a revised Data Zone Bundle to be reinstated as soon as possible.

    Source:GHPAGE

