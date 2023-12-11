type here...
Multiple ladies file a complaint against a Nigerian PhD student in Canada

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Man-with-ladies
A Nigerian PhD student studying in Canada is currently in trouble after multiple women in the institution he is studying reported him to the authorities.

According to the source, the Nigerian had wooed all the ladies in his department and this forced some of them to come out and report the issue to the authorities.

The source revealed the man got a full scholarship to offer his PhD programme but instead of concentrating on his education, he is rather trying to toast all the ladies in his department.

Though the name of the man wasn’t mentioned, it is said that the issue would be investigated and if found guilty, he would suffer severe consequences for his act.

The post reads: “Dem give you funding to do PhD but when you arrived at your dept, na only you dey toast all the gals there until they had to file complaints against you. You aren’t aware of the consequences of such abi. IDAN 1”

See the post below:

Source:GhPage

