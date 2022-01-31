“Mummy don’t kill me” : 5-year-old beautiful girl’s last words before she was killed by her mother in London

- Advertisement -

A Slovakian National, Martina Madarova, 41, has been jailed for five years after she admitted killing her five-year-old daughter, Alijah Thomas, at their family home in Ealing, West London.



It is reported that Madarova was suffering depression when she killed her daughter in September 2021.

The suspect denied murder but admitted manslaughter which was accepted by the prosecution during a court hearing.



According to Makarova, her daughter’s last words were, “Mummy, don’t k!ll me” and her response was “I don’t want to k!ll you, I just want to help you, no baby you’re safe.”



It has also been reported that the late 5-year-old girl died from compression of the neck.

Her mother said her plan had been to kill her daughter and then end it all. When asked by a psychiatrist for her version of events, she said:

“I know I took Ali from the bedroom to the living room. I put cartoons on for her. She was finding me crying. I was with her for a while. It was very embarrassing, my daughter trying to help me. That’s when I felt like a failure. Emotional, physical, and spiritual mess. Nothing was right.



“What I have done is not normal, I’m going to be all over the news, the voices in my head told me to do it now – I deserve the death sentence. It’s rare when a mother suffocates her own child, I’m a murderer at the end of the day.”

