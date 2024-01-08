Mumzee: 4 steps on how to be a good wife and win over the internet like Mummy Zee

- Advertisement -

An X user Mummy Zee became an internet sensation over the weekend when she shared the story of how she prepares lunch for her husband every morning to avoid competition from other women and she was pleasantly surprised by gifts and cash from individuals and brands.

Ladies, we at ghpage.com knows you are envious and wondering how you can be as lucky as her oneday. So we compelled a list of all you need to do:

1. Protect your man from other women: Make sure no woman has the same access to your husband as you. If you notice any woman getting close to him, try to find out what she’s doing and what she’s not doing and be better than her.

2. Cook fresh food daily: Food they say is the way to a man’s heart. Mummy Zee cooked fresh food for her husband every day.

3. Wake up early: Laziness must be far away from you as a woman of good home qualities. You have to rise early, at 4 a.m. latest. It is this sacrifice that will spurs sympathy in the hearts of people.

4. Do not care about how much your husband earns: Only bad women care about marrying rich or comfortable men. It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t have money; as long as you love each other, nothing else matters.

With these steps, we hope you’ll become the incoming latest internet sensation that will receive all these goodies and don’t forget to pass by and offer thanksgiving.