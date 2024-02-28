type here...
Subscribe
GhPageMusicOut Now: Music Mensah features Strongman in new single dubbed "Babe"
Music

Out Now: Music Mensah features Strongman in new single dubbed “Babe”

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian musician, Muzic Mensah recruits rapper, Strongman on an exciting collaboration titled, “BABE.”

The track which promises a unique blend of musical talents and captivating vibes has already tongues wagging on the internet as music lovers can’t have enough of it.

“BABE” showcases the creative synergy between Music Mensah and Strongman, offering listeners an engaging and memorable musical experience.

The artists bring their distinct styles to the forefront, creating a song that is set to resonate with a diverse audience.

This collaboration exemplifies Muzic Mensah’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating fresh, innovative content in the music industry. With Strongman’s lyrical prowess complementing the infectious beats, “BABE” is poised to make waves and capture the hearts of music enthusiasts.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Listen to the song HERE

Facebook: Muzic Mensah
Instagram: MuzicMensah

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.5 ° F
84.5 °
84.5 °
75 %
3.9mph
56 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more