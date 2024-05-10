Musician Guru NKZ runs for UG SRC Presidency

Hiplife artist Guru, also known as Maradona Yeboah Adjei, a student at the University of Ghana (UG), has intensified his campaign to become the Student Representative Council (SRC) President.

The Ghanaian rapper and fashion designer, currently studying Political Science and Information Technology, recently declared his candidacy for the position.

Guru aims to address various challenges facing students on the UG campus through his potential presidency.

His decision mirrors that of Samini, a renowned artist who became SRC President at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Gurunkz made his presidential bid public on social media, extending a warm welcome to returning Legon students.

*Maradona Yeboah Adjei ( GURU NKZ)* Welcomes all students back to campus;

Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let’s kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!”

*MARADONA YEBOAH ADJEI (GURU -NKZ)*

UGSRC PRESIDENT HOPEFUL’24

#Building the SRC with Everyone for everyone

#Let’s all get involved

# WEGODOAM

During an interview with Accra-based TV3, Guru stressed the importance of practical solutions to tackle the prevalent challenges confronting students at the University of Ghana.

“As a third-year student studying Political Science and Information Studies at the University of Ghana, I’ve observed the issues and understand the type of leadership students desire,” Guru stated.

He outlined several proposed initiatives, including the creation of Legon Television, improving campus transportation with more buses, and introducing recreational activities to ease student stress.

“I believe introducing Legon TV is necessary as students are tired of the radio station. Additionally, we need more buses on campus,” Guru explained.

His vision focuses on revitalizing the University of Ghana, aiming to restore its former prestige and allure to attract prospective students.