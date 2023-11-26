type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“My 20 years old wife says we can have sex only twice...
Relationship

“My 20 years old wife says we can have sex only twice a month” – 30 year old man seeks for advice

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A 30 year old man has come online to seek for marital advice after his 23 year old gen z wife sets rule for them to have sex only twice a month.

The man shared his dilemma through the anonymous section on social media.

Asking for advice, the man claimed that when he was dating his wife, she requested that they only have sex twice a month, a condition he agreed to but can’t anymore.

According to him, she is not even fulfilling her part of the deal as they’ve not had any intimate session since they got married.

In his words;

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Hello wiz, ?I’m 30 and my wife is 23?We got married 6 months ago?When we were dating she made a rule that we can only have sex twice in a month and which I agreed to but since we have got married now she hasn’t let me have sex with her?Please I need your advice

See post here

TODAY

Sunday, November 26, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways