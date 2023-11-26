“My 20 years old wife says we can have sex only twice a month” – 30 year old man seeks for advice

- Advertisement -

A 30 year old man has come online to seek for marital advice after his 23 year old gen z wife sets rule for them to have sex only twice a month.

The man shared his dilemma through the anonymous section on social media.

Asking for advice, the man claimed that when he was dating his wife, she requested that they only have sex twice a month, a condition he agreed to but can’t anymore.

According to him, she is not even fulfilling her part of the deal as they’ve not had any intimate session since they got married.

In his words;

“Hello wiz, ?I’m 30 and my wife is 23?We got married 6 months ago?When we were dating she made a rule that we can only have sex twice in a month and which I agreed to but since we have got married now she hasn’t let me have sex with her?Please I need your advice”

