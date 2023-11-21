type here...
My best collaboration with Rihanna is title ‘Making Children’ – A$AP Rocky

By Osei Emmanuel
Looks like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna might be planning for a third already with rumors already swirling up across multiple blogs.

The “Riot” rapper sat down with Complex during his Puma x F1 collection unveiling in Vegas on Friday and was asked if he and Rih would collaborate at Puma.

Instead, the 35-year-old brought up their greatest work yet: their two children RZA, 1, and 3-month-old Riot Rose.

“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just fucking just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky asked.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”

He continued, “Nothing’s better than that out there. Any design…I mean we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”

While the parents have only connected on a song once, 2011’s “Cockiness (Love It)” remix, Rocky honoured Rih last May in the conceptual music video for “D.M.B.”

The A$AP Mob co-founder was recently named creative director of Puma x F1 in October, where he’ll oversee the company’s lifestyle apparel, campaign visuals and activations for the next few years.

