“My best friend and my boyfriend are expecting a baby” – Heartbroken lady cries out

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A jilted lady has taken to social media to cry her heart out and seek for advice as she discovers that her best friend of 8 years is pregnant for her boyfriend.

The lady gave an account of the heartbreak in order to get advice from social media users.

According to her, she had introduced her best friend to her boyfriend since they were the two people who mattered most in her life.

The trio had had wonderful moments such as going on outings together but little did she know that the best friend and her boyfriend were having an affair behind her back.

She revealed that one night her boyfriend’s phone kept ringing and when she checked it she saw messages and photos of her boyfriend and her best friend in incriminating positions.

She added that to worsen everything her best friend of eight years is now pregnant for her boyfriend and she doesn’t know what to do.

