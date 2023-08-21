“My bestfriend stole my boyfriend after telling me he’s not handsome” – Doyin

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Doyin has recounted how her bestfriend snatched her boyfriend.

The reality TV star revealed that her friend who usually mocks her man because he had a bad leg and often limped while walking ended up taking her man away from her.

She disclosed that her friend would always discourage her on dating a man like him, as she will always talk about him not being good looking, and not good enough for her.

Doyin was left surprised learning that they’ve secretly started dating behind her back.

The TV star recounted when she took her bestie to her man’s house for the first time and introduced her to him. After which they secretly exchanged contacts without her knowledge and started dating.

Doyin shared how she felt betrayed by the act, and added that the two are still in a relationship, and they have a son together.

She said;

“I have been betrayed before. I used to have a best friend, and we were very close. As a matter of fact, people used to refer to us as twins, because we even looked alike. At the time, I had a boyfriend, but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good looking, because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.

Somehow, they exchanged numbers and I did not find out. I was dating him and did not even realise that my best friend was also dating him. Till this day, they are still together. They actually have a son together, and I wish them well. But, at the same time, I felt betrayed. That really affected the way I trust people.”