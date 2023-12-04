My bestfriend vowed to take my boyfriend when I die, thank God I didn’t – Lady recount sad story

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has narrated a heartbreaking experience from her own close friend who vowed to take her boyfriend when she dies with cancer.

An X user quizzed other users on certain points of realization in their lives about the kind of company they keep.

“When did you realize your friend secretly hated you?” the post stated

Another user identified as Amirah shared her experience regarding a time in school when she was falsely diagnosed with cancer.

To her surprise, one of her friend’s only concern while sharing the news was to boldy brag about taking boyfriend whenever she died from the disease.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“In my 300 lvl I was falsely diagnosed with cancer and when I told my friends. This babe goes “when Amirah dies I’m taking her man” ?. This was before telling me that she doesn’t know what he sees in me and a bunch of other stuff,” she wrote.