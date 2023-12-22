My biggest dream is to feature Taylor Swift and Rihanna – Stonebwoy

- Advertisement -

Sensational Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has expressed his willingness to have a collaboration with global stars like Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Stonebwoy made these revelation among in quick a interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday night.

He eagerness to expand his musical reach across the African continent, and he believes that featuring A-list artists like Taylor Swift and Rihanna will significantly contribute to the success of his songs on the international stage.

“I’m looking to feature Taylor Swift and Rihanna,” Stonebwoy announced during the interview, emphasizing his commitment to breaking new ground in the music industry.