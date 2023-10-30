type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“My biggest regret in life is that I didn’t become a lawyer” – Shatta Wale

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. also known as Shatta Wale in showbiz has finally revealed his greatest regret in life is losing the chance to have a career in law.

The self acclaimed “African Dancehall King” revealed that despite his success as a multi-award-winning musician, he does not feel completely fulfilled as he couldn’t fulfill his dream career.

Shatta Wale revealed this in a recent interview with BBC’s Stefania Okereke.

He went on to explain that he is still considering the possibility of becoming a lawyer, but he intends to do so “when I have earned enough money.” He emphasized his desire to pursue a legal career, despite his current success as a musician.

