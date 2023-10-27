type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“My boyfriend apologizes with frontal wig every time he beats me, that...
Relationship

“My boyfriend apologizes with frontal wig every time he beats me, that makes me love him” — Lady reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian Gen Z lady has come out to express her satisfaction with her man who never ceases to beat her but always ends up buying her a frontal wig as an apology gift.

The lady posted the video on her Tiktok account, @aduke_, with the caption, “Y’all man can’t”.

The video shows her wearing a beautiful frontal wig with one red eye while dancing and vibing to a Joeboy’s song that says “if dem point gun to my head say make I deny you I go tell them say lai lai”.

Many expressed their dismay to her joy citing that her abusive boyfriend might one day end her life but it seems she is quite content with her situation.

Check her post below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways