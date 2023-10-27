“My boyfriend apologizes with frontal wig every time he beats me, that makes me love him” — Lady reveals

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian Gen Z lady has come out to express her satisfaction with her man who never ceases to beat her but always ends up buying her a frontal wig as an apology gift.

The lady posted the video on her Tiktok account, @aduke_, with the caption, “Y’all man can’t”.

The video shows her wearing a beautiful frontal wig with one red eye while dancing and vibing to a Joeboy’s song that says “if dem point gun to my head say make I deny you I go tell them say lai lai”.

Many expressed their dismay to her joy citing that her abusive boyfriend might one day end her life but it seems she is quite content with her situation.

Check her post below