“My boyfriend of 5 years infected me with HIV” – Ghana lady cries for help

A 40-year-old Ghanaian woman has shared her dilemma in an anonymous TV3 interview, torn between leaving her fiancé or facing an uncertain future. This was after she discovered he had hidden his HIV-positive status during their five-year relationship.

Wedding preparations and mandatory tests revealed the truth, prompting her to question whether to stay, given their shared businesses and plans for the future.

Detailing her situation, she lamented, “We already have a lot of businesses, properties, and investments together and planned our future together. Should I leave or stay and face an uncertain future?” This heartfelt question encapsulated her complex predicament and the difficult decision she now faces and seeks a solution for.