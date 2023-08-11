type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealth"My boyfriend of 5 years infected me with HIV" - Ghana lady...
Health

“My boyfriend of 5 years infected me with HIV” – Ghana lady cries for help

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Wife weeps as her cheating husband infects her with HIV
- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old Ghanaian woman has shared her dilemma in an anonymous TV3 interview, torn between leaving her fiancé or facing an uncertain future. This was after she discovered he had hidden his HIV-positive status during their five-year relationship.

Wedding preparations and mandatory tests revealed the truth, prompting her to question whether to stay, given their shared businesses and plans for the future.

A 40-year-old Ghanaian lady recently disclosed an agonising dilemma she faced in an anonymous account provided to TV3. She shared that she found herself at a crossroads, torn between two options: leaving her fiancé or braving an uncertain future by staying.

The woman revealed that she had been in a relationship with her partner for five years, unaware that he had concealed the fact that he was HIV positive.

The truth emerged during the course of their wedding preparations when mandatory tests were undertaken, leading the lady to the shocking revelation.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Detailing her situation, she lamented, “We already have a lot of businesses, properties, and investments together and planned our future together. Should I leave or stay and face an uncertain future?” This heartfelt question encapsulated her complex predicament and the difficult decision she now faces and seeks a solution for.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • HIV

TODAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sat
78 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways