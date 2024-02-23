type here...
“My brand is too big to accept 20k for a show, I don’t take coins”; Fameye tells event organizers

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian Hip-Life sensation, Fameye has stated emphatically that he would not take any offer of GH¢20,000 to perform at an event or concert since his brand is huge and valuable now.

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker revealed this in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with ace media personality, Andy Dosty on Hitz FM where he m said that if he was an upcoming artist offered about GH¢20,000 to perform at a show, he would accept.

According to Fameye, he is a big artiste and would not take such an offer because his brand is bigger now, and he invests more into his craft, such as recording top-notch music videos.

It is not as if I’m becoming greedy or anything. Right now, I can get plenty money and it would still look small to me.

If it was 2019, and I was being paid the money I am being offered now, i would have built so many houses.

