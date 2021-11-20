- Advertisement -

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has revealed how his younger brother, Sani Dangote, died in a hospital in the United States.

Sani, who was the Group’s Vice President, died after a protracted illness on Sunday, 14th November 2021, surrounded by his brother, mother and all his children.

Aliko Dangote said the doctors told him that his brother would die in an hour, and that he died when it was time as he watched the life support machine go down until it stopped working.

Sani Dangote was the group vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited before his death

He disclosed this while speaking when the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, paid him a condolence visit at his Kano residence on Friday.

Dangote, who expressed grief over his brother’s passing, said Sani’s death was a very tough time for the family, especially for him because of the bond they shared.

“We have always known that there is life and there is death; as Muslims, we don’t know who is next, and it can be today, tomorrow or even now. That is why it is good to be good, so that when you get there, you will find out that you have done what you were asked to do on earth,” said Dangote.

“And having a brother like this, once you lose him, it is really very painful, because he died in front of myself, our mother and all his children. The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working.’’