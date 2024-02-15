My dream is to meet Sarkodie in person and say “thank you” – Sarfo Newman begs

- Advertisement -

‘Akokoa’ hitmaker, Safo Newman has confessed that seeing Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie will be a dream come true.

The young musician who has become an internet sensation made this known in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz.

According to him, the success of his viral song “Akokoa” is all thanks to the rapper’s duet of the song when it was released and his constant posts.

The musician claims he has released numerous songs, with some being better than “Akokoa” but all of them went unheard, however, with the support of Sarkodie his “Akokoa” song has gone viral, making other musicians also jump on it.

According to him, looking at where he was and the public status of the Ghanaian rapper, he never thought this could ever happen to him.

He added that in his opinion, meeting Sarkodie in person to say a “Thank you” is the only thing he thinks would let the rapper know he appreciates his effort towards the success of his song.