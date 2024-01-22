”My enemies have been put to shame” – Fire Oja teases Ghanaian (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Rev. Jedidiah Kore has thrown a subtle jab at Ghanaians as one of his prophecies narrowly suffice.

The controversial man of God has from the onset of the 2024 African Cup of Nation wished doom for the Black Stars of Ghana which currently appears to have become reality as the team has been knocked out of the tournament by Mozambique.

In a Facebook post sighted right after the game, the man of God wrote “ENEMIES” which is believed to be attributed to those who doubted his words.

