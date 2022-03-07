type here...
“My ex gave me 5 hot rounds on my wedding day & I’m now pregnant, what should I do?” – Confused married woman begs for advice

By Armani Brooklyn
A confused married woman has taken to Facebook to seek ideas and counselling after getting pregnant for her ex-boyfriend.

According to this woman, she was coerced by her naughty ex-boyfriend to have sex with him on her wedding day.

Unfortunately, she fell for his sugar-coated words and met him at a hotel to enjoy their last bedroom encounter.

She lamented over how her ex gave her 5 hot rounds like hell and additionally pinned it as the most worse sex experience she has ever had.

In the latter part of her post that has since gone viral, she confessed that she’s now pregnant but the pregnancy is not for her husband but the ex.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

