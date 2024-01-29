“My ex-husband used to whip me anytime Manchester United lost a match” – Victoria Inyama

- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama, said her estranged husband, Godwin Okrim always transfers his aggression to her whenever the football club he supports, Manchester United perform poorly.

Speaking in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Inyama said she is still dealing with the trauma to date as she not only hates the club, but anytime she watches them lose a match, she remembers the beaten she used to suffer at the hands of her ex-husband.

She said, “I hate Man Utd, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lose match ehn.

Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.”

Speaking further, she detailed instances when her ex-husband allegedly brought other women into their home to harass her.

“So your husband was bringing his girlfriends home?” Chude asked.

And in response, Victoria Inyama said, “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook.

I should not be cooking meat; I should be cooking fish. Fish is more healthy. I was just looking at this girl, and they were ‘working together.’”