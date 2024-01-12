“My ex’s dumped me because of my terrible anger issue” – Woman says, advises fellow ladies

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman called Peace Ijeoma Albert, has described how her anger issues unintentionally drove away all of her ex-boyfriends.

The lady who is now married, said her hubby is the only one who was willing to handle her anger and understood her situation despite trying to leave him numerous times.

She admired his sacrifice because they both had anger issues, but he chose to control his own so that he could have her in his life and help her manage hers.

Peace published her tale on Facebook, asking people to work on their relationships rather than break up with them because of their terrible attitudes.

She wrote; “Sometimes I wonder why my ex them no marry me But I stopped thinking when I realized how much hubby has tolerated me. Let me share a story with you and please learn.

Before I got married, I had this anger issue, a very terrible one oh. I hardly let go. If you claim that you love me, one of the things you should get ready to handle is my anger wahala and insecurity. Let’s talk about insecurity later, I will tell you someday how it ruined things for me in the past.

For today, let’s talk about the anger issue. So, when I became intimate with hubby, I noticed that he had anger issues too, but mine was at the peak. Hubby complained so much, that I broke up with him severally, damaged things because I was unable to control that demon in me then Hubby would always beg even to do nothing, hmmm I tried walking away from the relationship because of the level of harm and pain I cause him each time I became angry.

But, hubby never wanted to let me go, I knew I was going to give him stress, but he verbally promised to help me to work on my anger…. Now here are the lessons *

Hubby knew what he wanted so he dropped pride and dropped his anger just to have me in his life… How many men can do it these days? Some of you will even push her away by yourself Again, hubby officially became my manager. Each time, I was angry, hubby took the pain of managing me and he killed that demon in me then.

Again, hubby saw afar. He knew he wasn’t making a mistake. Don’t just see her beauty, see her vision, that will enable you to build capacity and fight all her flaws together.

Today I can’t even remember getting angry for a long period of time. Sometimes, I will be angry oh, next minute person don collect one hand in bed Maybe afterwards, I will then remember that I was angry prior to that time Learn to help fix your partner, especially if she wants to be helped…. Thank you