type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy family is pressuring me to get married as I'm aging –...
Entertainment

My family is pressuring me to get married as I’m aging – Yemi Alade

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Nigerian singer , Yemi Alade, has opened up about the pressure she faces from family and friends to settle down with a man.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker expressed her frustration with the persistent questioning about her marital status as she reveals that she constantly receives pressure from both family and friends to get married and have children.

The popular songstress who doubles as an actress clarified her relationship status by saying, ”People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.”

Yemi Alade said; “Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married.

However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she added.

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways