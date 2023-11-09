My family is pressuring me to get married as I’m aging – Yemi Alade

- Advertisement -

Award-winning Nigerian singer , Yemi Alade, has opened up about the pressure she faces from family and friends to settle down with a man.

The ‘Johnny’ hitmaker expressed her frustration with the persistent questioning about her marital status as she reveals that she constantly receives pressure from both family and friends to get married and have children.

The popular songstress who doubles as an actress clarified her relationship status by saying, ”People often get married, especially towards the end of every year. I’m not feeling pressured. When the time is right, it will happen.”

Yemi Alade said; “Family pressure is a challenging thing to resist because it’s coming from the people I respect and look up to, insisting that I should get married.

However, I believe that if they genuinely have my best interests at heart, they will be patient with me because finding the right partner is more crucial than just getting married.”

But beyond that, I don’t think anyone should rush into making the wrong decision of being with the wrong partner,” she added.