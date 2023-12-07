- Advertisement -

In response to critics who question his fashion choices, highlife artist Kuami Eugene says that he deliberately sacrificed his style to ensure a better future for his family.

In a recent interview with Naana Donkor Arthur aka NDA, the musician disclosed that his fashion choices are a deliberate compromise to better his family’s living circumstances.

When questioned about why he doesn’t seem to care about people who call him out for having “poor fashion sense,” the Lynx Entertainment signee responded that his dedication to providing a better life for his family comes before living a more ostentatious lifestyle.

He told NDA that he could not overlook his family’s lack of a proper place to live for a lavish lifestyle.

The Angela hitmaker shared the challenges he faced in the early years of his career and his resolve to do everything in his power to change his story and that of his family.

“I vowed to make sure my family are living their best life before I focus on my fashion lifestyle due to my past experiences. When I sang my hit song, ‘Angela’, we were still struggling.

I was still taking ‘Trotro’ during that time. After ‘Angela’, My first travel to UK was when I started seeing some big money and I had to change my family with the money first before I started focusing on my lifestyle.

If I wasn’t dressing well and all that was because I had to change the destiny of my family first before coming to myself.”

He expressed satisfaction saying: “Now my mum owns a house, and rides her car, before we were sleeping in a box at Kaneshie but now things have changed.

All my siblings now have their cars. Now everyone is living well so even if I’m enjoying my life now they understand because I have built up my family well,” he said.