VIDEO: “My fans are fools if they troll Stonebwoy for missing out on Grammy nomination” – Shatta Wale

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has jumped to the defense of his colleague and rival, Stonebwoy after the latter once again missed out on his much sorted after Grammy Awards Nomination.

Recall ghpage.com reported about Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian acts who submitted their projects for consideration at the 2024 Grammy awards and missed out.

Social media folks especially those from the rival camp, Shatta Movement too the various platforms to use the opportunity to troll Stonebwoy who has worked very hard to get the nomination.

In a video sighted on Ghpage on instagram, Charles Nii Armah Memsah issued a strong warning to his fans to devoid themselves of such acts he’s condoning it.

According to Shatta Wale, this is not the rival to laugh at the downfall of another man when there’s plenty of works to the be done in the camp. He tagged anybody to do that as a “fool” and won’t hesitate to block such people from his accounts.

This action has surprised many as the multiple award winning act is not known to be a man of peace.

Watch the video below

