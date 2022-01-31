type here...
My father asked us not to have a funeral when he dies – Mzbel

By Qwame Benedict
Mr. Amoah and Mzbel
Ghanaian musician Mzbel real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has for the first time opened up about her father’s death.

Mzbel a few days ago took to her social media handle to announce the passing of her beloved dad.

Shortly after her announcement, a video of her father being prepared for burial surfaced with fans and followers of the musician questioning when he died and why he was being buried earlier.

Well, Mzbel has granted her first interview and has revealed that her Dad Mr Amoah prior to his death was a staunch Muslim and was buried according to the customs of the Islamic religion.

According to her, no amount of persuasion from her and the family could stop the Imams and the Islamic community from giving her dad any special treatment.

The question was asked if she would later organize a funeral for her late dad as some Muslims do but her response was that they are now in talks to see if that can happen.

She revealed that two weeks before the passing of her father, he informed them that he didn’t want them to organize any funeral for him because he wants to transition peacefully.

Mzbel continued that speaking with the Imams, they explained to them that there is nothing like a funeral after 40 days but rather the rich people who have taken things of that sort important.

She added that she would try to do something in his name but the final decision lies with the family.

