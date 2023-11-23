“My father is not rich, and that’s why I must marry rich man; must I repeat history?” – Poor lady brags

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady who happens to be podcaster from a very poor home has vowed to marry a rich man as she insists on not repeating the mistakes her parent made by not being with a wealthy partner.

The lady appeared on the Rated Eighteen podcast show where she insisted that she cannot make the same mistake of the past of not marrying into a rich family.

According to her, her father isn’t rich and for this she has to marry a man that is wealthy so she doesn’t repeat the same history of not having enough wealth.

She added that even those who are wealthy sometimes prefer still marrying from a rich family.

To give sense to her argument, she cited that not even the children of Dangote are getting married to poor people.