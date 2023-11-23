type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“My father is not rich, and that's why I must marry rich...
Entertainment

“My father is not rich, and that’s why I must marry rich man; must I repeat history?” – Poor lady brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady who happens to be podcaster from a very poor home has vowed to marry a rich man as she insists on not repeating the mistakes her parent made by not being with a wealthy partner.

The lady appeared on the Rated Eighteen podcast show where she insisted that she cannot make the same mistake of the past of not marrying into a rich family.

According to her, her father isn’t rich and for this she has to marry a man that is wealthy so she doesn’t repeat the same history of not having enough wealth.

She added that even those who are wealthy sometimes prefer still marrying from a rich family.

To give sense to her argument, she cited that not even the children of Dangote are getting married to poor people.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, November 23, 2023
Accra
drizzle
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.3mph
75 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways