My father was a pastor and he made me hate God – Spyro

Nigeria’s latest hitmaker, Spyro has open up about his relationship with religion.

The singer in a recent podcast show spoke about his upbringing and growing up in the Mushin area of Lagos and also opened up about his experience as a pastor’s son, stressing that he “hated God” because of his father.

“My father was quite strict and he’s a pastor so you know the way pastors are with their kids. They’re really strict because they have this“, he said.

Spyro admitted that the pressure was intense, leading to a dislike for religion during his early years.

“The pressure is not good, I must say. But I didn’t even know God through my dad, even though I was right in front of the Bible.

Every morning we’d wake up to the Bible, I was forced to do it so I didn’t know who God was. In fact, my dad made me hate God, the personality of God,” he added