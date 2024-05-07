The Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom Nana Osei Tutu II has for the first time made a shocking revelation about his father.

According to the Ashantihene, his mother had threatened to leave the marriage several times because his father was a womanizer.

Speaking at his 74th birthday Thanksgiving on Monday, May 6, 2024, the Otumfour disclosed that if not for the intervention of his uncle who advised his mother to stay in the marriage until she gave birth to the special son.

He continued that growing up, he never lived in royalty as he was taken out of the palace to go and live with his uncle whom he has always thought was his elder brother until recently.

“My mother wanted to leave my father even before I was born because he was a womanizer but my Uncle insisted on her staying because he needed something special. After giving birth to me, my mother insisted on leaving and it was okayed by her family. When I was born, my Uncle ensured that I left the Palace and stayed with a relative. Until recently, I thought this relative was my big brother.

My mother used to visit us just like she was visiting her brother and nothing else. Sometimes, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom came to visit us and I will be serving him but I didn’t know I was royalty. Even when I got admission to Prempeh College, I wasn’t allowed to go. Rather, I was taken to Sefwi. My Osae told me there was a disciplinarian in Sefwi so they took me there until I finished Secondary School.”